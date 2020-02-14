Meet Jalaiah Harmon: The 14-Year-Old Behind The Viral ‘Renegade’ Dance

One of Jalaiah’s choreographed dances became wildly popular and has made a major viral impact. Even celebrities like Lizzo, and A Rod have performed the “Renegade” dance.

The dance became viral after a popular TikTok personality with over 26 Million followers named Charli D’Amelio posted the dance on the app. The unfortunate part for Jalaiah was that she was not credited. Jalaiah told The New York Times, “I was happy when I saw my dance all over, but I wanted credit for it.”

Although the TikTok app has only been around for about a year and a half, it has become the most popular app for viral dances.

What some fail to realize is that these dances are often created by young black talent on smaller platforms like Dubsmash, Funimate, Triller, and Likee. These dance creators are called “Dubsmashers”. They create dances to the songs they love, and then it is copied by users on TikTok with usually no credit given.