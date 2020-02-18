BBW’s Jennifer Williams Dating Rick Ross?

This is an interesting couple…allegedly! Reports say that Basketball Wives LA star, Jennifer Williams is dating rapper Rick Ross and his ex-girlfriend is not happy about it. She even called Jennifer out on social media about it.

Just flip through the pics below to get all the tea:

According to TheShadeRoom, Ross’ ex Briteady called out Williams for dating him. She posted on IG, “B*tches be at your crib for Christmas with your family then asking your hair Stylist for the same bob hairstyle then go fck on ur ex a month later #aintnogirlcodewoah.” She added, “Thirsty a** groupie b*tch… Shoulda left you a nappy headed ass b*tch. I’d @ her but @jenniferwilliams blocked me.”

This Looks Messy! Your Thoughts?

