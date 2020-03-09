CLOSE
DL Hughley
HomeDL Hughley

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Way Back’

It’s officially March which means college basketball March Madness is here! But, Oleebo points out that there is madness in other places too. Like the movie called ” The Way Back.” staring Ben Affleck . It’s about a widowed, former basketball all-star who attempts to comeback by becoming the coach his high school basketball team. Oleebo says that this movie is like “Coach Carter,” because it has zero suspense.

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Way Back’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close