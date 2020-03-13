Columbus Metro Library to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Another closing has been announced. If you plan on getting your read on anytime soon, you may want to hurry up and get to the library to select your books. The Columbus Metropolitan Library will close all of its locations in response to the coronavirus.

According to 10tv.com, the library announced that all 23 locations will close at 6 p.m. Friday until at least April 6. Columbus Metropolitan Library CEO Patrick Losinski, said, “This decision was not made lightly. The scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the spread of the coronavirus is a compelling factor in taking this precautionary step on behalf of our customers, staff and the community during this pandemic. In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders closing all K-12 schools and prohibiting mass gatherings, we have determined that we will close.”

