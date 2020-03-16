Safety Precautions Being Added for Ohio Primary Election

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17th) is Super Tuesday in Ohio! Early voting for the Ohio Primary Elections will begin.

According to NBC4i.com, there will be a press conference held today at 2 p.m. by Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The press conference will announce additional precautions being implemented in order to enhance the safety of voters on Ohio’s primary election Tuesday. LaRose announced last week that polling locations inside senior citizen living and nursing facilities would be relocated due to the COVID19 pandemic. 125 polling locations are being moved across the state. 16 of those locations are in Franklin county.

For more information, click here.

