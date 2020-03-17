Amazon Suspends All Warehouse Shipments Except Medical Supplies and ‘High-Demand’ Products

Reports say that e-commerce giant, Amazon, has suspended all warehouse shipments except for medical supplies and high demand products.

According to BusinessInsider.com, this temporary suspension will go through 5 April as the company prioritizes products relating to combating the growing pandemic. An Amazon spokesperson told the Independent,”We are temporarily prioritising household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfilment centres so we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers.”

She added,”We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritise these products for customers.”

This decision from Amazon comes after the online site saw an increase in shopping from people around the world.

