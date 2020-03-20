MOMMY MOMENT: 3 Ways to Stay Positive During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Some of us are struggling with social distancing and since today is International Day of Happiness here are three things you can do to stay positive.

According to Cosmopolitan, here are few things to keep you vibrating higher:

1. Enjoy the small things. Like the ability to sleep in if you’re out of work, the smell of freshly-brewed coffee, or the feel of a warm shower on your back. They’re things you may have taken for granted in the past, but they can still boost your serotonin, improve your mood, and make you feel calm.

2. Strengthen your connections. If you’re locked down at home with your family, it’s a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with them. Play board games, look them in the eyes, have long conversations with them, and so on. Or reach out to your loved ones on the phone or FaceTime.

**Doing things that make you feel close to other people can boost your oxytocin and lower your cortisol levels, which can improve your stress levels. Don’t forget to exercise. **

3. Look for the good in others. For every story about people physically fighting over toilet paper, there are positive stories out there too, like people helping their elderly neighbors or people leaving huge tips at restaurants before they close.