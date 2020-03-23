CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

NOW HIRING: CVS To Add 50K More Employees!!!

In this photo illustration the CVS Pharmacy logo is...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

CVS is on a hiring spree to help meet increasing customer demand in wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

The pharmacy chain is planning to add a more employees nationwide as part of what officials call the “most ambitious” hiring it will make yet.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

CVS Health said it is looking to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles all across the country.

Roles include the following: store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

CVS has also announced that their current employees will receive bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 for risking their lives to work during the COVID-19 spread.

Among those who will receive the rewards will be “pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates, managers and other hourly employees.”

More information on the hiring process and bonuses can be found in the company’s release here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Area 52 Advertising Inc and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Coronavirus breaking news

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

14 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

Continue reading Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

[caption id="attachment_2449999" align="alignright" width="332"] Source: Justin Merriman / Getty[/caption] Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations. Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:  

NOW HIRING: CVS To Add 50K More Employees!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close