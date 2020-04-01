Check Out Pics from the #TigerKingChallenge

There’s a new challenge out there trending right now! The #TigerKingchallenge, where people are dressing up and posting pics as Joe Exotic and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Since we have been spending more times indoors, business for Netflix is booming and their top trending show is ‘The Tiger King’. The show is a docu-series of the lives of people that raise and breed big cats and its peculiar and quirky cast are all of the rave these days.

According to DailyMail, people are taking on the “Tiger King Challenge,” and posting photos of themselves dressing and behaving like Joe Exotic, complete with facial hair, tattoos, leopard print clothing, and trucker hats. Of course they’re also using props to stand in for Exotic’s big cats—including pets, stuffed animals, and even other people posing as lions or tigers.

Check out more creative and hilarious pics below:

