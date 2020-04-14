CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces The Birth of a Female Reindeer Calf

Face to face with a tiger, Cleveland Zoo opens new exhibit

Source: Akron Beacon Journal / Getty

One of Cleveland’s most everlasting attractions has some great and positive news to share.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a female reindeer calf earlier this month.  To be exact, it came on Apr. 1, which is the exact same day at April Fool’s Day.

Yet, this is no joke!  The birth really did take place, and here is the Facebook post below to prove it:

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on the calf’s progress:

The calf explored her outdoor habitat for the first time on Monday.

With what’s going on in the world right now, the news of a new arrival at the Cleveland Zoo is what we can all use to put some smiles on our faces.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images

Post and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Continue reading Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

We are all in this together family and as we are staying home and practicing social distancing ourselves in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic what better way to unite our selves then through the lyrical praises of GOD and that’s what Tyler Perry put his creative home juices to work on with his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge. According to Tyler Perry’s IG It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! Amen!! Check out the celebrities and just people like you and me from all over that are showing that #WeAreOne in this crisis by uplifting his words in PRAISE below.

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces The Birth of a Female Reindeer Calf  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close