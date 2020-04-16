CLOSE
Cincinnati: Police Identify Man Shot In Cumminsville

A man was shot in Cumminsville according to the Police.

Wednesday night police identified the victim as 29-year-old David Norwood. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of Cass Avenue. “So not only are we dealing with a pandemic but we’re also dealing with probably the worst 28 days of gun violence that we’ve seen in the last four years,” Neudigate said.

