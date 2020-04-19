Beyonce uses her platform & speaks out in regards to the pandemic that us all on lock-down. The entertainer made an appearance on the “One World: Together At Home” virtual event & gives awareness to how COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Blacks Americans the most.

“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy,” Bey stated. “To the doctors, the nurses, and other healthcare workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.” She also acknowledged essential workers in other industries who have been putting themselves at risk everyday. “To those in the food industry, mail carriers, and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

Beyonce Breaks Silence On The Pandemic [VIDEO] was originally published on wiznation.com