Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live Battle To Take Place 8pm Thursday

Krayzie Bone took to Instagram to announce a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live battle for 8pm this Thursday.
“Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits… Don’t miss this celebration!”
Word has it, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia allegedly had a beef in early 1990s after members of Three 6 accused them of stealing their style. Years ago, Krayzie Bone cleared that up saying they were just “young” and there was no actual beef going on.
RELATED: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change
RELATED: Stranded Japanese Rapper Shiba Dogg Inspired By Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Spits Freestyle [VIDEO]
In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony @Rodigga [PHOTOS]
In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony @Rodigga [PHOTOS]
1. In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony [PHOTOS]1 of 50
2. In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony [PHOTOS]2 of 50
3. In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony [PHOTOS]3 of 50
4. In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony [PHOTOS]4 of 50
5. In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony [PHOTOS]5 of 50
6. In The Studio with Bone Thugs And Harmony [PHOTOS]6 of 50
7. dsc096917 of 50
8. dsc096908 of 50
9. dsc096899 of 50
10. dsc0968810 of 50
11. dsc0968611 of 50
12. dsc0968512 of 50
13. dsc0968413 of 50
14. dsc0968314 of 50
15. dsc0968215 of 50
16. dsc0968116 of 50
17. dsc0968017 of 50
18. dsc0967918 of 50
19. dsc0967619 of 50
20. dsc0967520 of 50
21. dsc0968721 of 50
22. dsc0967422 of 50
23. dsc0967323 of 50
24. dsc0967224 of 50
25. dsc0967125 of 50
26. dsc0967026 of 50
27. dsc0966927 of 50
28. dsc0966828 of 50
29. dsc0966729 of 50
30. dsc0966630 of 50
31. dsc0966531 of 50
32. dsc0966432 of 50
33. dsc0965733 of 50
34. dsc0965634 of 50
35. dsc0965535 of 50
36. dsc0965436 of 50
37. dsc0965237 of 50
38. dsc0965138 of 50
39. dsc0964739 of 50
40. dsc0964640 of 50
41. dsc0964341 of 50
42. dsc0964242 of 50
43. dsc0964143 of 50
44. dsc0963744 of 50
45. dsc0964845 of 50
46. dsc0965346 of 50
47. dsc0965847 of 50
48. dsc0965948 of 50
49. dsc0966049 of 50
50. dsc0966150 of 50
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia Instagram Live Battle To Take Place 8pm Thursday was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com