Anderson Cooper has a Newborn Son!

Well this is a pleasant surprise. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper made the surprise announcement on his show last night (April 30th) that he has a newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Congratulations to the new dad.

Check out his post below:

According to CNN, baby Cooper who was born via surrogate on Monday (April 27th). The 52-year-old Cooper said, “I am a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him.” He shared photos and said that the name Wyatt was in tribute to his late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died when he was 10 years old. Cooper said he wishes his father, his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, who died last July, and his brother Carter, who committed suicide in 1988, were alive to meet his son. He said, “I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing… happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt… and that our family continues.”

That’s a touching story in a time of crisis. Congratulations.

