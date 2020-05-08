3 Possible Upsides of Celebrating Mother’s Day During the Crisis

Happy Mother’s Day Weekend to You! It may look and feel a little bit different this year with the pandemic still looming but that doesn’t mean that it should not still be celebrated. Here are three possible upsides of celebrating Mom this year . . .

According to NRF, there are are 3 positive upsides to honoring the most important lady in your life. Check them out below:

1. Mother’s Day might actually be even more meaningful this year because of the pandemic. For a lot of us, the outbreak has made it even MORE important to us to show our family members that we care. And if your mom, wife, or girlfriend has been shouldering new responsibilities when it comes to taking care of the kids, they definitely need some extra appreciation this year.

2. We’re planning to spend more this year. The average person says they plan to spend $205 for Mother’s Day this year, which is about $8 more than last year. People under 25 are actually planning on spending $39 more than they did last year. Mainly because they’re more likely to buy mom electronics, like an Alexa, Google, or Facebook device that makes it easier to connect.

3. You have the opportunity to get creative. Unfortunately, a lot of us aren’t ABLE to spend a ton this year because of job layoffs and other affects from the crisis. So you might need to get creative, instead of relying on the same things you do every year. That might involve treating mom to breakfast in bed, or a spa day at home, doing a puzzle together, watching her favorite movie, driving by her house with signs and balloons, or planning a family video call.

If you are still blessed to have your mom around then make sure you show her as much love and gratitude as possible. Happy Mother’s Day!

