Coronavirus Making Lots of Men Get Over Their Fear of Commitment

Oh, this is a good thing that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the seriousness of this global disaster is making men want to finally start taking dating more seriously, according to a new survey.

Apparently, there’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to make some people say, “Hey, maybe it WOULD be nice to be in a relationship.” According to PRNewswire, a new survey says that 40% of men say the pandemic has made them want to finally start taking dating more seriously.  That’s right:  Apparently coronavirus is a CURE for a fear of commitment. Look at God!!

The survey also found that 61% of single people think it’s possible to start a romantic relationship during this time without getting together face-to-face and eight out of 10 say they won’t date someone who isn’t taking social distancing seriously. Another result from the survey that may be a good or a bad thing, almost one-third of single people have spoken with their ex since the pandemic started.

For more details, click here.

