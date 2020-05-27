DJ’s Perform Mass Exodus To Twitch As Instagram Continues To Shut Down Live Sets

Facebook will not let creatives be great on the world’s most needed social platform during quarantine. Thus several disc jockeys are taking their talents to Jeff Bezos.

As spotted on Page Six Instagram was doing the most last weekend when millions of users were looking forward to enjoying some tunes during Memorial Day weekend. As previously reported Instagram has very strict copyright policies in place that prohibits music to be played a length. While many behind the wheels of steel quickly found a way around the algorithm was to use sound effects and cut the records up, it all came crashing down when it seems the uber popular social media platform started enforcing their protocol to the letter. Several music masters found their streams continuously unexpectedly crashing.

This affected even high profile DJ’s including Questlove who wrote a very lengthy post addressing issue. “We once had a protocol for life pre Feb 2020 (matter of fact this can also apply to landlords, utility companies, etc too) but hear me loud and clear oh ye wealthy heads of social media/publishing companies/record label heads/smithers/burns/and lawyers: you cannot use the business model from PRE COVID in POST COVID TIMES!!” he wrote.

The disruption caused many DJ’s to go stream elsewhere; primarily Amazon’s Twitch which has become the unofficial home for the video gamer community. Several mixers vented their frustration.

Yo IG was hating hard today. No more sets on IG LIVE, meet me over on @Twitch from this point on. @instagram, all us DJs want to do is spread love through music. Especially during times like this. That seems to be impossible lately due to the copyright shut downs. Smh! — KENNETH KYRELL (@kennethkyrell) May 24, 2020

In my opinion @Twitch is a better wave because theres no cut offs and time limits on the streams, Not to mention live chat!! — Djominaya (@DJOMINAYA) May 26, 2020

Damn, IG marshalls just cut #ClubQuarantine off.

They on some shit. And Derrick was keeping the transitions moving, too. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) May 23, 2020

According to a source at the social media platform Instagram’s intent is not to purposely ruin the vibes. “Our goal is definitely not to cut off anyone. We’ve been inspired by how it’s brought people to the platform and we’re hoping people stay to continue to use the platform and respect the terms of our agreement with the rights holders.”

Currently Twitch does not have time limits nor cut off policies in place.

Photo: C.Smith/ WENN.com

