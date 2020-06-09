Army Considers Renaming Bases Named For Confederate Leaders

So, the U.S. Army is having a change of heart. They announced that they will consider renaming bases named for Confederate leaders. This has been asked of them for years from civil rights activist and looks like recent protest may have encouraged to really make it happen.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy says he’s “open” to the idea, Politico reported yesterday (June 8th). That’s a huge reversal from the Army’s previous stance. Defense Secretary Mark Esper was also reported to support considering the idea.

Politico cited an Army spokesperson as saying the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd drove McCarthy’s changing position on the issue. There are 10 Army bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders. All are in Southern states except for New York’s Fort Hamilton, where two streets are named after Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

