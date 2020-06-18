Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Announces Christopher Columbus Statue Outside City Hall Will Be Removed

Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that the massive bronze Christopher Columbus statue outside of city hall will be removed.

RELATED STORY: Should Columbus Ohio Change It’s Name? {Take the Poll}

On Facebook Mayor Ginter was quoted saying, “For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past. Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

The statue was a gift to Columbus from the city of Geona Italy (the home of Christopher Columbus) in 1955. The statue will be put in storage and replaced by a more inclusive work of art to be determined in the future. This is the second Christopher Columbus statue to be removed in the city of Columbus. Earlier this week Columbus State Community College announced the pending removal of their statue. The statue was vandalized the day after the announcement.