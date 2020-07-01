How Early Is Too Early to Start Drinking on Weekends?

So, the question is, how early is too early to drink on the weekend? I’m sure you’ve asked yourself this before. Well, we can stop saying, “It’s five o’clock somewhere.” Because a LOT of us think it’s okay to drink EARLIER than that. At least on weekends.

According YouGOV, more than 2,500 Americans were asked how early is TOO early to enjoy your first adult beverage on non-workdays. And only 23% said we should wait until 5:00 P.M. or later. 16% said it’s okay to start drinking at NOON. And 10% said that TEN IN THE MORNING or earlier is fine. Another 8% said 11:00 A.M. . . . and 26% said sometime between one and four o’clock.

Men are almost twice as likely to think morning drinking is okay on the weekend. Over a third said they don’t drink at all. 3% said they enjoy a drink at every opportunity . . . and only 5% of us drink every day.

