CORONAVIRUS: Seven Ohio Counties To Be Under Mask Wearing Mandate This Wednesday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has taken action to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.  He has issued an order to have residents and visitors wear masks or face coverings in public in seven of the state’s counties.

Those under the order are Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery, and Trumbull.  Three of Ohio’s big cities – Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus – would also have to be included in the mandate.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The seven counties selected come as a result of the state’s tracking of its coronavirus numbers and a system it has adopted to assess the severity of its spread. The seven counties selected for the order are the counties currently in at the red level of the system, which is the second most severe behind purple.

If another county moves up to the red level, then it would also be included in that mask order.

The only way any of the counties would exit from Gov. DeWine’s issue would be when a reduction takes place.

The mask and face covering order will go into effect in those seven counties on Wednesday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Afterwards, they will be required to be worn at places that are inside and non-residential, anywhere “outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household,” and when waiting for, riding inside, and operating public and shared transportation vehicles.

Children ten years and younger are exempt from the order.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Melchiorre and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

CORONAVIRUS: Seven Ohio Counties To Be Under Mask Wearing Mandate This Wednesday  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

