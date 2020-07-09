The Cleveland Indians are having discussions in regards to its name. Now, one Ohio senator is giving his thoughts and ideas on the potential change.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a longtime fan of the team, mentioned that he had a suggestion for a new name that would not only honor a part of Cleveland’s history, especially in sports, but also help move forward in terms of where society is at right now.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I called the owner yesterday and left him a voice message,” Senator Brown said. “The Cleveland Buckeyes were the Cleveland team in the Negro Leagues when they won the World Series in 1945, went to the Negro League World Series in ’47 and was in existence in the 30s and 40s.”

Sen. Brown said that “social change” could help the city when it comes to “racial equality.”

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

DISCUSSION: Should The Cleveland Indians Become The Cleveland Buckeyes? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com