CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black Protesters Arrested By NYPD Were Charged With Felony Way More Than White Demonstrators, Data Shows

Police reforms are suggested in the report.

The NYPD made multiple arrests around Times Square where the...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

After George Floyd‘s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, protests erupted around the world, causing further examples of police brutality to be caught on camera amongst demonstrators.

One police department that faced major criticism was the New York City Police Department when brutal clips showed incidents like officers shoving pedestrians to the ground and police vehicles driving into protesters.

Such incidents caused New York Attorney General Letitia James to carry out a report on the NYPD, which assessed their performance during protests. The report, entitled “New York City Police Department’s Response to Demonstrations Following the Death of George Floyd,” concludes that “too many New Yorkers no longer trust the police to do their jobs effectively and fairly.”

The report also shows clear racial disparities when it comes to how people were charged if arrested. According to the report, from May 28 to June 7, there were 2,087 arrest related to protests, which is an average of 190 per day. A huge majority of the arrests occurred in Manhattan.

Of the people arrested, 44% were white while 39% were Black. Significantly more Black protesters were charged with a felony, however. According to the report, 15.66% of protesters charged with a felony were Black while just 3.57% of those with felony charges were white. Latino folks made up 7.75% of the felony charges while Asian folks made up 3.39%.

The report suggests that a majority of the felony arrests were because of the “plundering of businesses.”

“As the number of arrests increased in the early days of the protests, the proportion of arrests charged as felonies also sharply increased from just under seven percent of all arrests on the first day of the protest to nearly 24 percent on May 31, when there was widespread plundering of businesses,” the report reads.

The report also went on to say that “the severity of the charges for those arrested dropped” significantly when the 8 p.m. curfew on June 2 was enacted, “suggesting that the majority of arrests were for violating the curfew and peacefully protesting, as opposed to violence and plundering businesses. Nearly a quarter of all arrests on May 31 were for felonies, but by June 2 that figure was only three percent.”

Back in June, James heard testimonies from protesters who said NYPD officers used pepper spray in an indiscriminate and excessive manner on various occasions. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea denied these allegations, saying officers exercised “incredible restraint” throughout the protests. He even defended the police officers who drove into protestors, according to Reuters, saying, “The officers were set upon and attacked, and thankfully they were able to get out of that situation with, to my knowledge, no injuries to anyone.” He said fewer than 10 officer were being disciplined for excessive or problematic behavior.

The NYPD report comes as protestors around the country are calling for cities to defund the police and invest money into community resources such as violence interruption programs, housing and healthcare. Last week, demonstrators occupied City Hall in New York ahead of the city’s budget hearing. Mayor Bill de Blasio ended up cutting the NYPD’s budget by $1 billion, however, many activists argued that the move didn’t go far enough in diminishing the power of the police, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the attorney general office’s report made its own suggestions to address the police’s interactions with communities. One suggestion involves an independent NYPD oversight commission that has the authority to approve the NYPD’s budget and the power to hire and fire NYPD leadership, including the commissioner.

The report also argues that cops in New York should be certified through a process that allows the “decertifying” of officers engaged in misconduct, preventing them from remaining a cop or being rehired by another department in the state.

SEE ALSO:

Joy Reid Says Her Primetime MSNBC Show Will Address Race, Policing And ‘Issues We Need To Reckon With’

Video Shows UFC Star Brutally Beat ‘Elderly Man’ Unconscious And Yelling The N-Word

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Black Protesters Arrested By NYPD Were Charged With Felony Way More Than White Demonstrators, Data Shows  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Black Protesters Arrested By NYPD Were Charged With…
 5 hours ago
07.09.20
Photos
Close