Cincinnati: The Cincinnati Museum Center Reopens

The Cincinnati museum reopens today.
Via FOX19
The museum is open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and you’ll need to purchase timed tickets.
Masks are required for staff, volunteers and guests.
Plexi barriers are installed at the box office with ticket taker stations for staff and guest protection.
Floor markings are in place throughout the museum for social distancing and the building will be sanitized multiple times per day.
The Digimarc Discovery App is available free of charge so that guests can enjoy 25 interactive features.
