Middletown schools will open up the new year learning remotely.
Via Fox19
The following policies will be in place during the remote-learning period:
- Assignments will be graded;
- Attendance will be required and tracked;
- Teachers will be expected to provide live virtual classroom experiences;
- Teachers will be required to offer a certain number of hours each week for live classrooms, open office hours and individualized learning support;
- Schoology or Google Classroom will be the platforms used by teachers and students to provide access to homework, tests and lessons that students can access at their own pace;
- MCSD will provide students grades 3-12 a school-issued laptop.
-
Middletown: Will Begin School Year Remote Learning was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: