Middletown: Will Begin School Year Remote Learning

Middletown schools will open up the new year learning remotely.

The following policies will be in place during the remote-learning period:

  • Assignments will be graded;
  • Attendance will be required and tracked;
  • Teachers will be expected to provide live virtual classroom experiences;
  • Teachers will be required to offer a certain number of hours each week for live classrooms, open office hours and individualized learning support;
  • Schoology or Google Classroom will be the platforms used by teachers and students to provide access to homework, tests and lessons that students can access at their own pace;

  • MCSD will provide students grades 3-12 a school-issued laptop.

 7 hours ago
07.21.20
