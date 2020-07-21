Ohio: 20 Cases of ‘COVID Toes’ Are Being Reported

You read the title right, COVID Toes are real.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic is real and the importance of wearing masks and to maintain social distancing is still prevalent in our communities to combat COVID-19 or at least help protect us from the spread. What sometimes is unclear and seems to be changing from day to day is the signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus, especially when it comes to now protecting our children who have been out of school since March and there is major debate on how they will return in the fall.

Now it is being reported that Akron Children’s Hospital has reported ‘COVID Toe‘ cases. The hospital has seen about 20 cases of teens or young adults suspected of having COVID Toes since the pandemic started. Read More

