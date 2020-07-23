CLOSE
Ohio
LeBron James 'I PROMISE Village' Is About to Open

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

If there is one thing that no one can accuse ‘Just That Kid From Akron’, LeBron James of doing is forgetting where he came from and he uses that old saying of where he comes from to fuel his desire to help others that grew up just like him to make things better for them.  So when an 18 year old LeBron James was drafted number 1 in the NBA a draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers fresh out of St. Vincent St. Mary’s high school in 2003, he made a promise and in July of 2020 one of his many promises has once again been fulfilled.

The LeBron James Family Foundation is preparing to welcome the first of 16 families into a building they call the “I PROMISE Village,” a residential apartment building on Rhodes Avenue that was established to meet unique needs of some area families.  Read More

[caption id="attachment_3067307" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it’s this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral. Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up. If they weren’t your #relationshipgoals before they’re that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

