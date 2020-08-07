Top 10 Little Things that Keep Us Happy During Pandemic!

These are different times for us all and it can be a daunting task of finding the little things that keep us happy. With our outlets like vacations, concerts, and sports, not happening a new survey has managed to find the top ten “little joys” we’ve been relying on during the pandemic. Check ’em out below:

According to SWNSdigital, here are a few little joys that we rely on:

1. Seeing someone we love after being apart for a while.

2. Sleeping in a bed that’s just been made.

3. Feeling the sun on our face.

4. Getting something free.

5. Having some time to ourselves.

6. Hugging someone we love.

7. Finding money we didn’t know we had.

8. Drinking coffee in the morning.

9. The feeling after taking a shower.

10. Getting a text from someone that says “I’ve been thinking about you.”

