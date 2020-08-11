CLOSE
Here Are the 10 Best Things About Getting Old…..

This survey kind of makes me want to be in my golden years fast, because it all sounds great and carefree. According to a new survey of people over 65, you don’t actually become “old” until you hit 77.  And even then, 90% say you’re “only as old as you feel.”  They also shared the best things about getting old, and here are 10 of the top answers . . .

 

According to SWNS, here are the ‘Top 10 Best Things About Getting Old’…

 

1.  Having more free time.

 

2.  Not feeling pressure to do anything you don’t want to do.

 

3.  Having grandchildren.

 

4.  Finding pleasure in little things.

5.  Realizing there’s more to life than work.

 

6.  Wearing clothes for comfort, not style.

7.  Not caring anymore what other people think.

 

8.  Finally having a clear idea of what’s important in life.

 

9.  All the discounts.

 

10.  Not always having to worry about the future.

Goals!!! For more details, click here. 

