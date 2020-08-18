Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden!

Cardi B had a big interview, the raptress interviewed former VP Joe Biden for Elle Magazine. In the remote conversation between the two, Cardi B advocated for policies like Medicare-for-All — which Biden doesn’t support — and racial justice. Check out the interview below:

According to TheWeek, Cardi told Biden,“First and first, let me keep it a buck. I just want Trump out, you know what I’m saying? I just feel like his mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to. . . . like you know we’re dealing with a pandemic right now right? And I just want answers.”

She continued, “I want to know when this is over, I want to go back to my job. I want to be able to go outside. I want to be able to feel like I’m not trapped in my home. But I don’t want somebody to lie to me and tell me that it’s OK to go outside, it’s OK to not wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK. No, I want a timeline.”

Biden later told Cardi, “One of things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call equity. Just decency, fairness, treating people with respect.” He added, “John Lewis used to say, ‘The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool you have.’ Use the power to change for the change you want by voting.”

Biden complimented Cardi by saying, “You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things.”

