CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: 8 People Have Been Charged After A Brawl Outside An AutoZone

8 people have been charged after a brawl outside an AutoZone in North College Hill.

Via Fox19

the adults brought baseball bats to the fight and a teenage girl was stabbed by another teenage girl. “We’re not going to tolerate it anymore. We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our city. We’re not,” said NCH Police Officer Jay Manning. Manning says this all stemmed from a feud between two girls who are students at North College Hill High School.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: 8 People Have Been Charged After A Brawl Outside An AutoZone  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: 8 People Have Been Charged After A…
 5 hours ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close