According to US Weekly singer Usher Raymond is expecting a child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The couple was spotted coming out of an LA production studio coupled up, mask on, and Goicoechea’s bump on full display. US Weekly reportedly spoke to a source close to the couple who said “They are thrilled and very excited.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This will be the third child for Usher who has two sons, Usher (12) and Naviyd (11), with ex-wife Tameka Foster. This will be Usher and Goicoechea’s first child together. The couple first made their relationship “public” in fall of 2019 after appearing at the Hollywood Bowl.
Congrats to the parents to be!
The Latest:
- Usher Raymond and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child
- Toni Braxton Says She Regrets Not Having More Sex, Drinking And Smoking In Her 20s
- Nick Jr. Shows Some Representation With Their Newest Show “Made By Maddie” [VIDEO]
- #LoveWins: Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica Bett Via Instagram
- Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]
- Hot Spot: Spike Lee Speaks On The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman [WATCH]
- 39 Missing Children Found In Various Locations In Georgia, Not One Trailer
- 1 Dead After Caravan Of 600 Trump Supporters Clash With Portland Protesters
- Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black Joggers: ‘You Africans Are So (Expletive) Violent’
- Cincinnati: Police Investigate A Shooting In Clifton
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: