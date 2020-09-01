CLOSE
60% of Americans Are Traveling for Labor Day Weekend

Traffic Jam In China

If you’re planning to take a road trip on Friday or Saturday for Labor Day weekend then expect to have some company on the road.  60% of Americans are planning to travel for Labor Day this weekend.

Traffic accident in Delhi

According to research by Cars.com, 60% of Americans are planning to travel this weekend . . . that’s almost twice as many as Memorial Day weekend. Of the people traveling this weekend, 88% are planning to drive.

 

USA, Texas, Houston, Wesrtheimer, ring above traffic

A quarter of people going somewhere this weekend will go more than 100 miles, and half will be gone for the entire weekend.  The most common place people are going is to visit family or friends.

