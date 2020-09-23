Well That Was Fast: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed By Starz For A 2nd Season

Power never ends. No, seriously, it doesn’t. Starz wasted no time in approving the Michael Rainey Jr.-led Power Book II: Ghost spinoff for a second season.

Deadline reports following the shows record-setting premiere, it was a no-brainer for Starz to bring Power Book II: Ghost back for a second season. The show serves as the first spinoff from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power universe. In its premiere week, the show had an impressive 7.5 million viewership across multiple platforms, making it the most-watched show in the network’s history.

The show also broke records on the Starz app, which saw subscriber acquisition up 42%. The show broke records internationally as well. It was the top-performing series across Starz Playinternational and was number one in several markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Brazil.

Speaking on the decision to renew the show for a second season, Christina Davis, President of Programming at Starz, stated:

“The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise, and the loyalty of our incredible fans. What Courtney, Curtis, and their team have accomplished in creating the Power Universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience, and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

The show’s creator, showrunner, and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp added:

“I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power fans — the best fans in the world, period,” “To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power Universe — is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark [Canton] and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience. But we’ve proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil, and beyond, all plugging into the Power Universe. In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

50 Cent, who also serves as an EP, chimed in:

“When I had the idea to create the Power Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon.”

The show picks up immediately following the events that saw Power’s lead, James St. Patrick, aka Ghost, finally meet his maker at the hands of his son, Tariq. Ghost’s death sets off a chain of events that leads to the arrest of his ex-wife for his murder and follows Riq, and he balances school life and running a drug enterprise trying to get enough money to help his mother get out jail.

Power Book II: Ghost’s first season will be broken up into two parts with the midseason finale arriving on October 4, with the remaining five episodes airing later in the year.

