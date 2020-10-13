Urban Skin Rx’s Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar Will Help You #RaiseTheBar In More Ways Than One

If you’re a fan of Urban Skin Rx’s Pro Strength line, then the cleanser you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Known for its cleansing bars, the brand just added a Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar to its inventory that builds on the container cleansers customers already love but with even stronger active ingredients.

“Our Pro Strength collection of products does not have a cleansing bar and so we wanted one for our Pro Strength Collection which overall still addresses a lot of the concerns seen in our other bars like hyperpigmentation, rough texture, but it is stronger,” said Urban Skin Rx Founder Rachel Roff.

The first thing I noticed about the new cleansing bar is its berry color and accompanying fragrance which differentiate the Resurfacing Bar from the brand’s other cleansing bars.

“The smell is derived from raspberry seed oil which is also a really potent form of vitamin C which is a great ingredient for improving the appearance of uneven skin tone,” Roff explained. “It also has niacinamide in it which is a form of vitamin B that also works on uneven skin tone, lactic acid, kojic acid, so [it’s] just really good at exfoliating off dead, dull, discolored skin to reveal an even complexion.”

As soon as I received my bar in the mail a little over a week ago, I set my Even Tone Cleansing Bar aside and began trying this one out. I was happy to find that my skin, which has been more on the sensitive side as of late, took to it well and that it made my complexion appear more vibrant. According to Roff, many of the brand’s subscription box customers had a positive experience as well.

“We actually surprised people and sent this with the September box before the bar even launched, so about 2,500 people got the bar and people have been saying they like it even more than the Even Tone Cleansing Bar,” she shared.

Cleansing, of course, is just one step in our skincare regimen, and because this new bar is apart of the Pro Strength collection, you may be thinking you have to switch over to that line of items, but Roff said that’s not the case. “You can always mix and mingle products. It’s really about ingredients and using the right products for your skin type. You can use this interchangeably with any of the products.” (I will say, though, if you are looking for an item from the Pro Strength collection to pair this with, I am more than a fan of Urban Skin Rx’s Super C Brightening Serum because you can never go wrong with vitamin C when it comes to your complexion and I love how potent this product is. Also, I double-checked with Roff to make sure that was true and she agreed.)

Releasing this cleanser as part of the Pro Strength line obviously lets consumers know this product is a step above other bars in the brand, and as such, Urban Skin Rx is running a special “Raise the Bar” campaign along with this new launch. But it’s not about skincare, it’s about shedding a light on an important social justice issue.

“We are trying to spread awareness and donate money for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization that helps to try to end voter suppression, especially how it specifically suppresses minority voters,” Roff explained. “We’ve already done a donation, but we have another goal of donating an additional $10,000 and so for every person that shares the hashtag #RaisetheBarandVote we will donate $5.”

Because the new Resurfacing Bar is a part of the Pro Strength Line, you won’t find it on shelves in Target or Walmart. So if you want to raise the bar on your skincare regimen and help derail voter suppression, head to UrbanSkinRx.com.

