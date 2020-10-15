CLOSE
138 Kent State University Students Now in Quarantine Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Source: LINDSEY PARNABY / Getty

Over 100 students attending Kent State University at its main campus in Kent have now been ordered into quarantine as of Oct. 15.

The decision made due to possible exposure to the coronavirus disease.

This move affects 138 students living in four of Kent State’s resident halls: Clark Hall (second floor), Lake Hall (second floor), Manchester Hall (fourth floor) and Allyn Hall (third floor).

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“As part of our mitigation strategy, Kent State has set aside rooms for residence hall students who need to quarantine (close contact) or who need to be isolated (positive test result). For all quarantined and isolated students who remain on campus, Kent State ensures coursework can continue remotely, supplies all meals and provides student support services,” the university said in a statement.

“As we continue to increase our testing capacity, the more cases of COVID-19 we will discover, and more students will be quarantined. We are prepared for this expected increase in cases and quarantine situations,” according to a statement from the University.

No additional cases have been reported on campus.

For more information on Kent State’s plan and everything regarding COVID-19, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of LINDSEY PARNABY and Getty Images

