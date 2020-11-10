Slay Thanksgiving Dinner From Your Living Room With These Influencer-Approved Looks

Over the last couple of months, we’ve mastered the art of slaying from the comforts of our own homes. We’ve had to resort to Zoom graduations, FaceTime weddings and even had drive-by birthday parties. The new normal has become virtual events and very intimate gatherings. But that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice our fashion during this unprecedented time.

COVID cases are expected to spike over the next couple of months, which means we should expect this holiday to be even more intimate as we celebrate with small groups at home or virtually. Doesn’t mean you can’t step out in style.

We reached out to five style influencers who know a thing or two about putting their best fashionable foot forward on a budget. With their suggestions, we’ve compiled five chic looks that’ll having you slaying from your living room this Thanksgiving.

Friendsgiving

Time to turn it up a notch! Kelly Mebiame, also known as thafrench_gurlstyle, gave us a great alternative to the dinner with bae’s family look. She threw on a black faux leather tube dress and paired it with an orange blouse, clear heels, and a grey hat. I’m in love with this look!

Thanksgiving With BAE

Thanksgiving With The Girls

Lourena, also known as Lourena_themamp on Instagram, shows us how to casually slay a simple stylish look, perfect for a Thanksgiving dinner with the girls. She paired a black blouse with sheer sleeves and denim jeans together to create a fun, chic ensemble. She tied the entire look together with a pair of clear heels and an ombre wig.

Thanksgiving With BAE’s Family

Oohhhh Killin’ em! Teni Pascal shut it all the way down in this cow print, single-sleeve dress by Unique 21. She paired the dress with strappy white sandals and red earrings. Issa look! If you’re going to spend some time with bae and his family, this is the route you want to go.

A Zoom Thanksgiving

