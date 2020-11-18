Brent Spence Bridge To Receive New Beams

Looks like Cincinnati/ Nothern Ky will receive some steel beams for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Via FOX19

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) – Repair materials for the Brent Spence Bridge are expected to be delivered to Covington soon. Steel beams were delivered Tuesday to Frankfort, Kentucky, where Bottoms Engineering & Services president Drew Thompson said fabrication will take place before going to the construction site. RELATED | Brent Spence Bridge closure: Best detours now The Brent Spence Bridge carries thousands of vehicles a day, but it has been shut down since a crash involving two trucks and a fire on Wednesday, Nov 11. One of trucks was hauling potassium hydroxide and an unknown amount of diesel fuel. The lengthy fire damaged the upper deck of the bridge, which connects downtown Cincinnati and Covington over the Ohio River and holds the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75.

