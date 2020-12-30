Joe Burrow is back up and walking again after a successful surgery.

Via FOX19

It has been nearly four weeks since Burrow had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. The Bengals said the surgery went well with Burrow expected to make a full recovery.

During Christmas Day, the franchise QB was moving around as bandages still covered his left knee.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

Joe Burrow: Is Back Walking Again Showing Great Progress was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: