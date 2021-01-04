Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated, But Won’t Divorce?

After 6 years of alleged wedded bliss, it seems like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are officially separated as the “power” couple just can’t seem to get on the same page with their living arrangements.

According to the Mirror, Kim and Kanye are coming to terms with the fact that their marriage is more of a relationship status than it is their reality as the TV star and Hip-Hop artist have been living separate lives for the past few months following Ye’s Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner. While Kanye has been living “humbly” on his Wyoming ranch and building his religious cul…umm, congregation, Kim Kardashian has been living her celebrity life in Los Angeles with the couple’s four children.

Though the couple show their support for one another on social media, it’s beginning to appear that their marriage is hanging on by a thread as Kanye loves living out in the country while Kim can’t imagine life without the bright lights and attention that comes with life in LA.

Of course, this all from sources, per the Mirror.

“It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is okay with that.

“He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”

Kanye is reportedly at his “happiest” when living in Wyoming, with a source saying: “[He’s] in a better place when he’s there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her.

“She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and he’s in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids.

“Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal.”

Still, it seems like the couple is content with their current situation as Kim isn’t quite ready to file for divorce just yet. But should that day come when Kimye is officially a wrap, best believe dudes will be sliding into Kim’s DM’s to “comfort” her in her time of need.

