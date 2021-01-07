Cincinnati: Woman Donates $5,000 To Help Pay For A Kidney Transplant

This is such a touching story a Local professor donated $5,000 to help a complete stranger with a kidney transplant.

Via WCPO

Aaron Thorn spent months holding a sign on Princeton Road in search of a kidney donor who could help his wife, Keli. They found one — but on Tuesday, 28 days from her surgery, the couple wasn’t sure how they would pay their $5,000 insurance deductible.

Miami University assistant professor Pamela Chisum saw them on WCPO that night. Her father, Clay Chisum, had been the recipient of a heart valve replacement before his death in 2018. She knew she could cover Thorn’s deductible with the inheritance he left her.

