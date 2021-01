Governor DeWine makes a friendly bet with Alabama mayor ahead of the Buckeyes and Alabama game.

VIa FOX19

On the line for Gov. DeWine are Bahama mamas and Buckeye cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus.

If Ohio State is victorious come Monday night, Gov. Ivey will have to send up a prize pack from Conecuh Sausage in Alabama.

