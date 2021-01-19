US Soldier From Ohio Arrested In Alleged Plot To Blow Up 9/11 Memorial In NYC

Continue reading American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11

American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11

[caption id="attachment_4073756" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 -- As the saying goes, "it be ya own..." For those unfamiliar with that nod to the ghetto fabulous lexicon, it's a reference to how it's usually the people closest to you who betray you the most. That truth was on stunning display when a group of what appeared to be primarily white domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress convened to count the electoral college votes and officially certify Joe Biden's election. To be sure, it was a treasonous act that many people were calling an American insurrection, or a rebellion against the U.S. government waged by its own citizens. [caption id="attachment_4073751" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Win McNamee / Getty[/caption] Even more telling was the laissez-faire reaction from law enforcement, which all but allowed the rioting to happen, leaving at least one person dead as Donald Trump's supporters staged an actual coup without half as much resistance that smaller sized groups of Black people protesting peacefully are regularly met with. Rioters were thugging it out with the best of them by attacking police officers, defacing a Congressional chamber, breaking into el3cted officials' offices and worse. It was the latest instance of white domestic terrorism in a trend that has thrived into 2021 following a year that was marred in part by the aforementioned violence. [caption id="attachment_4073751" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Win McNamee / Getty[/caption] In fact, since 9/11, some of the most horrific acts of terrorism in the United States have been committed by American citizens. However, when the attacker is not Black or brown, there is usually hesitation to call them a terrorist. With that said, the thugs who stormed the Capitol elicited a different reaction from most of the mainstream media, which recognized the failed coup attempt as being waged by white domestic terrorists. From the Nashville Christmas Day bomber to the El Paso shooting in 2019 to the Dayton bar shooting to the Aurora movie shooting in 2012 to the Las Vegas shooter in 2017, white domestic terrorism is alive and well in this country -- and the culprits rightfully should be recognized as such. Keep reading to find a comprehensive list of domestic terrorist attacks below.