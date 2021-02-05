CLOSE
West Chester Township: SWAT Response To A Man With A Gun Who Wouldn’t Exit The Car

Swat team responds on the scene to a man with a gun who refused to get out of car.

Via Fox19

The man was being voluntarily checked into Beckett Springs on Shepherd Farm Drive off Union Centre Boulevard when police first responded to a psychiatric emergency there at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Barb Wilson said.

The man is alone in the vehicle.

At this point, the mental health facility has not been evacuated, she said.

Union Centre Boulevard is closed until further notice between Ohio 747 and Beckett Road.

Detour onto Port Union Rialto Road to reach I-75 and I-275, Wilson said.

You also can head eastbound on Tylersville Road to reach I-75.

 

West Chester Township: SWAT Response To A Man With A Gun Who Wouldn’t Exit The Car  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

