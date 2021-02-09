Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For a second there it seemed like adidas was able to pull off one of their biggest coups when Drake was seemingly waving goodbye to Nike and making his way to the three stripe brand.

Ultimately Drizzy thought better of it and remained an ambassador for the Swoosh and eventually dropped his own NOCTA collection which sold out in seconds. Now we’ve gotten a sneak peak at his long rumored OVO x Air Force 1 collaboration and the color itself might be enough to make this a hot commodity.

Teased by Mark Robinson a.k.a. OVO Mark, we got a closeup look at the heel tab which features an “OVO” stitched under the “Nike” emblem and an light purple hue leather covering the classic silhouette.

Man, these are kinda butter.

Whether or not these joints will see a general release or remain a Friends and Family exclusive remains to be seen. Hopefully these don’t end up getting vaulted like those OVO x Air Jordan IV Splatter joints that were supposed to release last year. Them joints went hard, but Nike didn’t think we were worthy apparently.

Though the OVO x Air Force 1’s are rumored to be released after the NOCTA Nike Hot Step Air Terra, we’re not going to be holding our breaths on those seeing the light of day. Just sayin.’

Drake’s OVO Air Force 1’s Get Teased On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com

