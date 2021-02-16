CLOSE
Ohio
CAVS Vs. Spurs Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Just because the Governor of Ohio dropped the curfew due to the fact hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have gone down, does not mean that COVID-19 has gone away.  We still need to wear masks, practice social distancing, continue testing and if possible get vaccinated because we need to stay vigilant in coming through this pandemic.

With that being said

In a statement, the Cavaliers organization said the game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to ongoing contact tracing within the Spurs organization.  read more

Take a look at the Cavaliers statement in their Tweet below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

