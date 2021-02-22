Ohio Governor DeWine Holds Rare Monday Press Conference

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Governor Mike DeWine is set to hold a rare Monday afternoon press conference at 2 p.m. in relation to coronavirus across the state of Ohio.

The press conference was announced on the heels of the U.S. reporting 500,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began early 2020.

No word yet as to any “big” announcement or reason for the event, but DeWine could be promoting Ohio’s COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall series that launches tonight for African American Ohioans tonight at 6:30 p.m. Town Halls for the Asian, Latino and Rural populations in Ohio are scheduled over the coming weeks.

Story developing.

