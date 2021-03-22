President Biden to Speak at OSU James Center on Tuesday

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden will be speaking at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Tuesday.
Biden will be speaking at The James, Tuesday, as part of his “Help Is Here” tour, which highlights the American Rescue Plan.
It will also be the anniversary of when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.
The exact time for the president’s visit has not been released.
For the full NBC4 story click here
