CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

President Biden to Speak at OSU James Center on Tuesday

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

US President Joe Biden state of vaccinations

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden will be speaking at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Tuesday.

Biden will be speaking at The James, Tuesday, as part of his “Help Is Here” tour, which highlights the American Rescue Plan.

It will also be the anniversary of when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.

The exact time for the president’s visit has not been released.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
26 photos

The Latest:

 

biden , columbus , Ohio

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
US President Joe Biden state of vaccinations
President Biden to Speak at OSU James Center…
 5 hours ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close