CLOSE
Justin Bieber just can’t seem to catch a break. Even after he poured his heart out on his latest studio album, explaining how perilous fame has been for him after having grown up in the public eye, the 27-year-old Canadian artist continues to face the wrath of the public after debuting a new hairstyle. Bieber showed off his new dreadlocks, which instantly went viral as people commented on his new look, calling out the singer for cultural appropriation.
Bust Down, Cultiana: Twitter Thinks Offbeat Rapper Blueface Is Running A Cult Following Bizarre Video
10 photos Launch gallery
Bust Down, Cultiana: Twitter Thinks Offbeat Rapper Blueface Is Running A Cult Following Bizarre Video
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Justin Bieber Roasted On Social Media For New Dreadlocks was originally published on wiznation.com