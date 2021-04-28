OSU The James Offering Free Heath Screenings, COVID-19 Shots, Cancer Screenings, and More Saturday

The James Center for Cancer Health Disparities, OSU Wexner Central, and Ohio Health have all teamed up to bring a free health and wellness event to the community this Saturday, May 1st. The event is being held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1775 West Broad Street and starts at 8:30 am and will wrap at 2 pm.
They will be offering a variety of preventative cancer screenings, women’s health evaluations, COVID-19 vaccines, biometric screenings, and tobacco/substance abuse support. In addition to all of this attendees will have access to information about community gardening, financial literacy, life insurance, funeral planning and more. All of this is FREE and open to anybody over the age of 18 who would like to attend. Click here for info and register for your timeslot here.

